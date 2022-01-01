2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain changing into snow overnight; colder end to the weekend

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain changing into snow tonight
Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain changing into snow tonight(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widespread rain continues to move in Saturday as temperatures fall through the evening.

By early tonight, rain will briefly change into a wintry mix before changing into all snow overnight.

During this time, some icy spots could develop and impact travel, especially along the lakeshore.

Ice accumulation should be light, but light ice and snow could make for some slick spots overnight.

Generally most areas should pick up 1″ of snow, and an additional few inches where lake enhanced snow falls north along the lake.

It will feel a lot more January-like by Sunday with high temperatures struggling to make it above freezing.

It will also be breezy, keep wind chill values in the teens and 20s through the day Sunday.

Temperatures stay below freezing Monday with some leftover snow.

Another chance for snow returns by the end of next week.

Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

