Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty Cleveland Police officer was shot and killed in a carjacking on the city’s West Side on New Year’s Eve, Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer confirmed.

The carjacking happened in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive in Cleveland around 6 p.m., authorities said.

Cleveland EMS said crews took an approximately 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to Fairview Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said he was shot twice in the back.

Follmer confirmed the victim was a patrol officer for the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District.

His name has not yet been released.

Those responsible are still on the loose and the car has not yet been recovered, Follmer said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

