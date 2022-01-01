Ohio BCI investigates Canton police officer-involved shooting

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department on Saturday requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

A spokesperson for Ohio BCI said no officers were injured in the shooting.

The request for Ohio BCI to investigate came early Saturday morning, the spokesperson said.

Ohio BCI said their investigation is active and ongoing.

19 News has reached out to the Canton Police Department for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

