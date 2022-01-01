Search suspended for St. Ignatius grad who went missing while skiing in California

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search for Rory Angelotta, a 43-year-old St. Ignatius High School grad who went missing while skiing Christmas Day, has been called off.

Angelotta disappeared while skiing in Lake Tahoe, and the Placer County, California Sheriff’s Office suspended the emergency rescue operations at North Star Ski Resort.

The Sheriff’s Office announced this in a statement saying: “It has been determined there is no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions. A scaled response is still planned for recovery operations at the resort.”

The sheriff’s office said more than six days, 13,000 personnel hours had been used in the operation. A total of 220 people from 17 agencies helped in the search, which saw high winds, whiteout conditions, overnight temperatures in the teens, and over seven feet of new snow since the beginning of the search. Resources deployed included Nordic skiers, snowshoers, snowcats, snowmobiles, a Blackhawk helicopter, and a CHP helicopter deploying advanced aerial borne radar technology.

The Angelotta family also released a statement through the sheriff’s office, showing their appreciation for the recovery efforts:

“The Angelotta family would like to express our deep gratitude for all those who have and will continue to aid in the search, rescue, and recovery of our son, brother, cousin, nephew, and uncle. Your prayers have given us strength through this difficult time; please continue to keep the family in your prayers.”

The family requests the community respect their privacy at this time. Donations can be directed to www.TahoeNordicSAR.org.

