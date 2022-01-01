2 Strong 4 Bullies
Snoop Dogg to appear on ESPN2′s ‘ManningCast’ of Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers game

Entertainer Snoop Dogg walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
Entertainer Snoop Dogg walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eli and Peyton Manning revealed their guest lineup during the ESPN2 broadcast of the “Monday Night Football” game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Guests include former Steelers head coach and assistant for the Browns, Bill Cowher, as well as NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rapper Snoop Dogg.

The 7-8 Cleveland Browns will look to keep the playoffs hopes alive when they travel to Pittsburgh to face the 7-7-1 Steelers in a pivotal Week 17 AFC North rivalry game on Monday night.

