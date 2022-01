CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is commemorating a very important anniversary: Our very own Harry Boomer is celebrating 50 years in broadcasting!

The 19 News Anchor, Reporter and Host started his broadcasting career on Dec. 27, 1971.

He’s earned several rewards since then, including an induction into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

