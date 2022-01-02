2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton man who allegedly fired first dies after New Year’s Day officer-involved shooting

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations confirmed the man died
Man shot to death in broad daylight in Canton (Source: Canton Police Department)
(Canton Police Department)
By Avery Williams and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo on Saturday confirmed an officer shot a man who allegedly fired first.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed on Sunday that the man died from the shooting.

He was identified by the Ohio BCI as 46-year-old James Williams.

According to a police news release, officers were called out just after midnight on New Year’s Day to the 2300 block of 10th Street SW for a shots fired incident.

During their investigation, an officer confronted a man on scene, Chief Angelo said in the release.

That’s when the man started shooting, according to the release.

Chief Angelo said the officer feared for his safety and shot the man.

Emergency personnel took the man to a local hospital, according to the release.

A spokesperson for the Ohio BCI said no officers were injured in the shooting.

The officer is on administrative leave, which Canton police said is a common procedure.

Ohio BCI will investigate the shooting, and the spokesperson said their investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

