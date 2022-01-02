2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver who hit car head-on in Stark County on New Year’s Day dies

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SANDY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who crashed into a car head-on in Stark County on New Year’s Day is dead, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Lt. Shirkey said the crash happened on SR-43 just north of Indian Run Avenue SE at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 in Sandy Township.

The crash involved a 1993 Ford pickup truck that was heading north on SR-43 and a 2007 Ford Taurus heading south on that route, according to Shirkey.

OHSP said the driver of the pickup truck drove left of center and hit the Taurus head-on.

The pickup truck driver suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, OSHP said.

He was identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as 48-year-old Shannon L. Wilburn of Canton.

Emergency crews took the driver of the Taurus to Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries, Shirkey said.

OHSP confirmed alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

