East Cleveland gunman shoots multiple victims at apartment building

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland gunman is on the loose after shooting numerous victims at an apartment building on Sunday afternoon, East Cleveland Police confirmed.

ECPD said residents from 15600 Terrace called 911 at 12:19 p.m. on Jan. 2 reporting multiple victims had been shot.

Uniformed officers responded and found a female that had been stabbed and a male who suffered a gunshot wound, according to ECPD.

ECPD said officers escorted East Cleveland EMS to the victims and found multiple parties who stated that a gunman was shooting inside the apartment complex.

East Cleveland SWAT was activated and cleared the entire building, but could not find the shooter, ECPD said.

Authorities then reviewed the footage which showed the shooter took off from the apartment after his shooting spree, according to ECPD.

ECPD thanked Cleveland Heights Police and South Euclid Police Department for assisting with this incident.

Call East Cleveland Detectives at 216-451-1234 with any information on this investigation.

