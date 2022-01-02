2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man identified after fatal shooting on New Year’s Day in Elyria

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police have identified the 28-year-old man was fatally shot on New Year’s Day just blocks away from the police department.

According to a police news release, officers found Dominique Anderson, of Elyria, with gunshot wounds around 3:35 a.m. near 2 Kerstetter Way.

Police said their investigation revealed a disturbance had just taken place in the area.

Emergency personnel took Anderson to University Hospital – Elyria, where he died, police said.

If you have information about this deadly shooting, contact Elyria police at 440-326-1213 or zkasperovich@cityofelyria.org.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

