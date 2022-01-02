2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Winter returns with snow, falling temperatures

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mixed precipitation early today will change to snow as temps fall from the 30s into the upper 20s.

We’ll see light snow tonight amid brisk NW winds as lows bottom out in the low to mid 20s.

Monday’s weather will feature a little, light snow early before skies become partly cloudy with highs only in the upper 20s.

Tuesday holds partly cloudy skies and highs around 40.

