Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer(AP GraphicsBank)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm a woman is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of 25-year-old officer Shane Bartek.

According to court records, 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd of Garfield Heights has been charged with aggravated murder, a first degree felony.

A Cleveland police spokesperson said Bartek was shot and killed in a carjacking on New Year’s Eve on the city’s West Side.

Shane Bartek
Shane Bartek(Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)

The spokesperson said the carjacking happened around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive in the Kamm’s Corner neighborhood.

According to a Cleveland police news release, a suspect approached Bartek in an apartment building parking lot.

The suspect is accused by police of shooting Bartek twice during a struggle and then fleeing in his car.

A man was taken into custody late Friday after leading several police departments on a pursuit throughout communities on the East Side, according to the release.

Richmond Heights police on Saturday announced Anthony Butler Jr. is charged with fleeing and receiving stolen property in connection to Bartek’s death.

Butler is being held on a $5 million bond, according to a Richmond Heights police news release.

Anthony Butler Jr.
Anthony Butler Jr.(Source: Richmond Heights Police Department)

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in Aug. of 2019, the spokesperson said, and served in the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District.

The Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said a cash reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in Bartek’s death.

Cleveland police will continue investigating and said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

