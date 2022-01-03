14-year-old Cleveland boy pleads not guilty to shooting, carjacking in Little Italy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to 11 counts; including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting a woman during a carjacking in Little Italy.

The boy entered the not guilty plea in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court on Dec. 30, 2021.

The judge ordered him held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Cleveland police said the teen shot the woman on Dec. 27, 2021 at Mayfield and Random Roads and then stole her car.

Three other carjackings in Little Italy during December 2021 remain under investigation.

There is no next court date for the teenager.

