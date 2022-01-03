2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 teens shot on Cleveland’s East Side

Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.
Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three teens were shot in the 1400 block of East 118th Monday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police.

Police said a 17-year-old male was shot in the back, a 17-year-old female shot in the shoulder and wrist, and a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm were all taken to University Hospital.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

