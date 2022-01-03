Browns eliminated from playoff contention

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Browns take the field for Monday Night Football in Pittsburgh, their playoff chances will already be gone.

The team had hoped to have their Week 18 match-up with Cincinnati and FirstEnergy Stadium be for the AFC North crown.

For that to happen, the Bengals needed to lose on Sunday.

The Bengals upset Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 with a last-second field goal.

The Browns still had slim playoff hopes after that, but when the Los Angeles Chargers defeated Denver 34-13 it pulled the plug on their chances.

