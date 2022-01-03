2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns eliminated from playoff contention

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Browns take the field for Monday Night Football in Pittsburgh, their playoff chances will already be gone.

The team had hoped to have their Week 18 match-up with Cincinnati and FirstEnergy Stadium be for the AFC North crown.

For that to happen, the Bengals needed to lose on Sunday.

The Bengals upset Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 with a last-second field goal.

The Browns still had slim playoff hopes after that, but when the Los Angeles Chargers defeated Denver 34-13 it pulled the plug on their chances.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

