Cavs break three-game losing streak beating the Pacers, 108-104

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers broke a three-game losing streak after defeating the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, 108-104.

Evan Mobley led the way with 24 points with help from four other players in double digits.

Cleveland eliminated an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to lead 88-84 before the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, the team continues to deal with injuries. Forward Isaac Okoro left the game before halftime with an elbow injury and he did not return.

The Cavs will wrap up the homestand on Tuesday against the Grizzlies and then have a six-game west coast trip following that.

