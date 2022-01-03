2 Strong 4 Bullies
Center Street Bridge in the Flats closing for 10 months

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Center Street Bridge in the Flats is closing for 10 months starting Monday.

Construction crews will work on preserving the bridge by restoring the driving surface of the bridge and the sidewalks.

New lighting will also be added.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials said the estimated cost of the project is $5,350,000

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

