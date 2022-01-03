Cleveland City Council members to be sworn in Monday
Includes 5 new members
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council members-elect will be sworn in at Monday night’s council meeting, according to a press release from the city.
Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown will administer the oath of office.
Five new members, including three women, will be sworn in.
Ward 4 Deborah Gray
Ward 5 Richard Starr
Ward 7 Stephanie Howse
Ward 12 Rebecca Maurer
Ward 13 Kris Harsh
Council will also elect the Council President, the Clerk of Council, and vote on adopting the Rules of Council.
