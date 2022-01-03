Cleveland City Council members to be sworn in Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council members-elect will be sworn in at Monday night’s council meeting, according to a press release from the city.

Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown will administer the oath of office.

Five new members, including three women, will be sworn in.

Ward 4 Deborah Gray

Ward 5 Richard Starr

Ward 7 Stephanie Howse

Ward 12 Rebecca Maurer

Ward 13 Kris Harsh

Council will also elect the Council President, the Clerk of Council, and vote on adopting the Rules of Council.

