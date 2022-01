ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Some students in the Elyria City School District are starting their semester in a brand-new building.

The district said their Westwood Campus opens Monday, Jan. 3.

The campus serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade, replacing the former Westwood elementary and middle schools.

This is the eve of the opening of the new Westwood Campus. 😃 Welcome to your new school, @WW_Pioneers! See you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/KbOEmP6sxl — Elyria City Schools (@ElyriaSchools) January 3, 2022

