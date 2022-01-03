Endangered 91-year-old Parma woman with ‘serious health issues’ missing
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find endangered 91-year-old Dolores Novak after she went missing on Jan. 2.
Police said she drove away from her Dellwood Drive home at 3:30 p.m. and did not come back.
Novak was described by police as 5′7″ tall, 150 pounds, with white hair, blue eyes, and “serious health issues.”
She drove away in a gray 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with Ohio plate AV98QH, according to police.
Here is a picture of the make and model:
Call 911 if you see Novak or the car.
