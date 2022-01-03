2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 91-year-old Parma woman with ‘serious health issues’ missing

Dolores Novak
Dolores Novak(Parma Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find endangered 91-year-old Dolores Novak after she went missing on Jan. 2.

Police said she drove away from her Dellwood Drive home at 3:30 p.m. and did not come back.

Novak was described by police as 5′7″ tall, 150 pounds, with white hair, blue eyes, and “serious health issues.”

Dolores Novak
Dolores Novak(Parma Police)

She drove away in a gray 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with Ohio plate AV98QH, according to police.

Here is a picture of the make and model:

Dolores Novak's car
Dolores Novak's car(Parma Police)

Call 911 if you see Novak or the car.

