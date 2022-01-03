Fire damages house on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s East side early Monday.
Crews were called out to the house in the 3200 block of E. 66th Street, near Bessemer Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
Firefighters said the house appeared to be unoccupied and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
According to firefighters, damage is estimated around $30,000.
