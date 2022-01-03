Fire damages house on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s East side early Monday.

Working House Fire on E66th at Bessemer Ave. The house appears to be unoccupied. No reported injuries, pic.twitter.com/o5G6I0eB4g — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) January 3, 2022

Crews were called out to the house in the 3200 block of E. 66th Street, near Bessemer Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the house appeared to be unoccupied and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to firefighters, damage is estimated around $30,000.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.