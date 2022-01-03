2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

How to help family of off-duty Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking

Shane Bartek
Shane Bartek(Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The greater Cleveland community is coming together to support the family of Shane Bartek, the 25-year-old Cleveland police officer who was killed while off-duty in a carjacking.

Bartek was fatally shot on New Year’s Eve in the Kamm’s Corner neighborhood of Cleveland.

Police confirm two people are facing charges in connection to his death.

Tamara Unique McLoyd of Garfield Heights has been charged with aggravated murder, a first degree felony, according to court records.

Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

According to a news release, Richmond Heights police have charged a second person, Anthony Butler Jr., with fleeing and receiving stolen property.

Initial charges filed in connection to deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in Aug. of 2019, and served in the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District.

Donations for Bartek’s family are being accepted by the Cleveland Police Foundation Heroes Fund.

According to the foundation, the Heroes Fund supports families of officers killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

Northeast Ohio police mourn loss of Cleveland officer killed on New Year’s Eve

A Berea business, the Luna Team Shop, is producing memorial shirts in honor of Bartek.

“Our hearts go out to the Bartek family & CPD with the loss of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, in the senseless tragedy on 12/31/21. Shane was a 2015 Berea-Midpark graduate and one of our own in the Titan community,” the business wrote in a Facebook post announcing the fundraiser.

The business said proceeds will go to Bartek’s family for funeral expenses.

The fundraiser is currently online-only; click here to make a purchase.

The business said shirts can be shipped, or you can notified for an in-person store pickup when your order is ready.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Elderly Canton man beaten by driver after car accident offers forgiveness to his attacker
Elderly Canton man beaten by driver after car accident offers forgiveness to his attacker
Baby Dakota
Cleveland Clinic’s Hillcrest Hospital welcomes 1st baby of 2022
Northeast Ohio police mourn loss of Cleveland officer killed on New Year’s Eve
Northeast Ohio police mourn loss of Cleveland officer killed on New Year’s Eve
Image Source - Lyft
Arrive Alive: Free rides available for Summit County residents on New Year’s Eve and Day