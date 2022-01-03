How to help family of off-duty Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The greater Cleveland community is coming together to support the family of Shane Bartek, the 25-year-old Cleveland police officer who was killed while off-duty in a carjacking.

Bartek was fatally shot on New Year’s Eve in the Kamm’s Corner neighborhood of Cleveland.

Police confirm two people are facing charges in connection to his death.

Tamara Unique McLoyd of Garfield Heights has been charged with aggravated murder, a first degree felony, according to court records.

According to a news release, Richmond Heights police have charged a second person, Anthony Butler Jr., with fleeing and receiving stolen property.

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in Aug. of 2019, and served in the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District.

Donations for Bartek’s family are being accepted by the Cleveland Police Foundation Heroes Fund.

According to the foundation, the Heroes Fund supports families of officers killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

A Berea business, the Luna Team Shop, is producing memorial shirts in honor of Bartek.

“Our hearts go out to the Bartek family & CPD with the loss of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, in the senseless tragedy on 12/31/21. Shane was a 2015 Berea-Midpark graduate and one of our own in the Titan community,” the business wrote in a Facebook post announcing the fundraiser.

The business said proceeds will go to Bartek’s family for funeral expenses.

The fundraiser is currently online-only; click here to make a purchase.

The business said shirts can be shipped, or you can notified for an in-person store pickup when your order is ready.

