Justin Bibb takes Oath of Office as Cleveland’s new mayor

Bibb is the 54th Cleveland mayor in the city’s 58th mayoral administration due to non-consecutive terms
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just after midnight on Jan. 3, Justin Bibb took the Oath of Office as Cleveland’s first new mayor since 2005.

Bibb is the city’s 54th mayor, but due to four non-consecutive terms, this is Cleveland’s 58th mayoral administration.

[ Mayor-elect Justin Bibb talks next steps after winning Cleveland race: ‘Hitting the ground running’ ]

Born and raised on the southeast side of Cleveland in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, 34-year-old Bibb is one of the youngest to hold the position.

He has a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from American University and earned his M.B.A. and a law degree from Case Western Reserve University.

Bibb has not held a political position before but was a senior policy advisor for education and economic development with Cuyahoga County from 2011 to 2012.

At the time of the election, Bibb was the chief strategy officer of Urbanova, a nonprofit organization that describes itself as, “leading an effort to use that technology to build a smarter, more livable, more equitable city; to synthesize data in such a way that it actually improves the socioeconomic conditions of those who live and work in communities around the world.”

Bibb has held a number of positions in the private and public sector, including vice president for corporate strategy at KeyBank.

[ Cleveland Mayor-elect Bibb promotes Deputy Chief Wayne Drummond to interim chief ]

[ Mayor-elect Justin Bibb names Dr. Amy Acton to transition team ]

[ Cleveland mayor-elect Justin Bibb calls for DOJ to reopen federal Tamir Rice investigation ]

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

