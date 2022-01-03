Man to face new charges for death of woman found partially clothed in hotel room, Wickliffe police say

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police said a 38-year-old man is behind bars for assaulting a Cleveland Heights woman who later died.

According to a news release, officers found the 35-year-old woman partially clothed and unresponsive on a hotel room floor in the early morning hours of Dec. 19.

The man, identified by police as Dancy Sellewyn, was standing naked in the room when they arrived, according to the release.

Wickliffe police said Sellewyn appeared to be impaired and did not reply to commands from officers.

The woman was taken by emergency personnel to a local hospital, where police said she was declared brain dead on Christmas Eve and soon passed away.

According to the release, Sellewyn was initially charged with felonious assault but will face additional charges in connection to her death.

The woman’s identity was not released by Wickliffe police.

Sellewyn is currently the Lake County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.