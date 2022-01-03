2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man to face new charges for death of woman found partially clothed in hotel room, Wickliffe police say

Dancy Sellewyn
Dancy Sellewyn(Source: Wickliffe Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police said a 38-year-old man is behind bars for assaulting a Cleveland Heights woman who later died.

According to a news release, officers found the 35-year-old woman partially clothed and unresponsive on a hotel room floor in the early morning hours of Dec. 19.

The man, identified by police as Dancy Sellewyn, was standing naked in the room when they arrived, according to the release.

Wickliffe police said Sellewyn appeared to be impaired and did not reply to commands from officers.

The woman was taken by emergency personnel to a local hospital, where police said she was declared brain dead on Christmas Eve and soon passed away.

According to the release, Sellewyn was initially charged with felonious assault but will face additional charges in connection to her death.

The woman’s identity was not released by Wickliffe police.

Sellewyn is currently the Lake County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Outbreak of Omicron could actually be a good thing
FILE
Ohio reports 18,942 new COVID-19 cases
The Portage County Sheriff's Department K9 unit found methamphetamine after a routine traffic...
Traffic stop turns into drug bust for Portage County Sheriff’s Office (photos)
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1