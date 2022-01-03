Nationwide blood shortage has American Red Cross pleading for blood donations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross is facing a crisis.

There’s a shortage of blood, not only in Northeast Ohio but across the country.

Blood supplies are so dangerously low that the American Red Cross is telling people that if they donate between now and the end of January, they could win tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

“The Red Cross relies on donors to contribute 12,500 donations every day,” said Jim McIntyre with the American Red Cross Northern Ohio.

The American Red Cross fears they won’t be able to meet their usual donor numbers if people don’t start donating immediately.

“If you don’t find a donation time near you at the time you’d like to make a donation, please keep trying,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre said the blood supply in the United States has reached one of its lowest levels in recent years.

The pandemic has played a role in why there’s a shortage.

“During the first half of 2021, there was a surge in hospital demand for blood because of an increase of trauma patients, the number of transplant patients, and elective surgeries that had been put off during the first part of the pandemic, people coming back to have those surgeries,” said McIntyre. During the second half of 2021, the Delta variant, Omicron, and other factors that involved COVID-19 kept donors from turning out in numbers we need,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre said some hospitals have already been forced to alter treatment for some patients or cancel some patient surgeries because of the shortage.

“At other times I’ve been told my donation when to a hospital in Michigan. It gives you a concrete example of how it’s really helping people in need.”

Vaccinated or unvaccinated, you can give blood. The American Red Cross does ask that you wear a mask to your appointment.

To sign up to donate blood, click here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.