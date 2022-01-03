2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly today; quiet start to the week

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:32 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A north steering wind coming in off of Lake Erie will continue to give us some light snow at times this morning. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. Drier air will work in by afternoon. This will turn off all lake effect. Gradual clearing in the forecast. It’ll be a chilly day with high temperatures around 30 degrees. High pressure is building in from the west. A clear sky tonight. Overnight temperatures dip well in the 20s. A milder day tomorrow with much more sunshine. Afternoon temperatures around 40 degrees. The wind ramps up out of the south Tuesday night. A cold front is forecast to cross our area Wednesday afternoon. Expect a very windy day Wednesday. Southwest winds will gust over 45 mph at times. High temperatures in the 40s before the front tracks through. A light winter mix develops in the afternoon. Temperatures crash to around 30 degrees by 7:00 p.m.

