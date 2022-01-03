Ohio to expand COVID-19 test centers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio National Guard, and the Ohio Hospital Association will expand COVID-19 testing locations in nine Ohio cities, including several new locations, starting this week.

According to the press release, the additional testing locations will be mobilized with support from Ohio National Guard personnel. The locations, which are intended to divert testing traffic from hospital emergency rooms, come as the state is experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations during the pandemic. Today, the Ohio Hospital Association reported a record-setting 6,177 inpatient hospitalizations.

About 300 members of the Ohio National Guard will provide support at the additional testing sites, which will be operated in partnership with Ohio hospitals and health networks.

At this time, the Ohio National Guard has either been deployed or will soon be deployed to support the following testing locations:

NOW OPEN:

• Cleveland: Walker Center (Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals), 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland.

• Akron: Atrium Testing Site (Summa Health), 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron.

• Columbus: (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), first floor of the CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Road, Columbus.

COMING SOON:

• Canton

• Zanesville

• Mansfield

• Chillicothe

• Toledo

• Springfield

• Cincinnati

• Dayton expanding capacity at existing testing locations.

According to the press release, more details about these testing locations soon.

Statewide, many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about COVID-19 testing, and the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

