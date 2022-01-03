2 Strong 4 Bullies
Outbreak of Omicron could actually be a good thing

Vaccinated and unvaccinated are catching new COVID-19 variant at record rates.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio has set several daily records for the amount new cases and the number of people in hospital beds over the past two weeks.

Omicron is on its way to becoming the dominate variant, after first showing up on the Ohio Department of Health’s variant dashboard on Dec. 4 making up just .032% of the entire cases in the state.

The variant count comes out every two weeks in Ohio, and on Dec. 18 Omicron had moved up to 20.83% of all cases.

Dr. Keith Armitage, Medical Director of University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health has said in the past that a highly contagious variant could ultimately lead to the end of the pandemic.

The idea being, if almost everyone, even vaccinated people catch a variant like Omicron, the vast majority will develop an immune response to future variants.

Armitage will be speaking live with Cleveland 19 at 2:00 Monday on our digital platforms.

