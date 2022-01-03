Teen, adult shot on New Year’s Eve in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a fight at a home in the 90 block of Shaker Drive on New Year’s Eve, Akron police said.

According to officers, a 14-year-old boy was also shot during the fight.

The teenager was shot in the leg and is being treated at Akron Children’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s names have not been released at this time.

Police were called to the home around 5:30 p.m. on Friday for a reported shooting.

Witnesses told police multiple people were involved in a fight in the backyard of the home and at least two people pulled out guns.

Akron police said multiple handguns and other evidence was recovered.

There are no arrests at this time and Akron police are asking anyone with information to call them at 330-375-2490 or 330-372-2TIP.

