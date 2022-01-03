Traffic stop turns into drug bust for Portage County Sheriff’s Office (photos)

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop Sunday became a drug bust for the Portage County Sheriff’s Office after crystal methamphetamine was discovered.

Deputy Robert Clouden of the K9 Unit stopped a pickup truck hauling a car on I-76 in Palmyra Township.

After making the stop, the K9 was released for an open-air search of both vehicles.

On Sunday January 2, 2022 Deputy Clouden and K-9 Felon of the Portage County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit conducted a... Posted by Portage County Sheriff's Office - Ohio on Monday, January 3, 2022

After getting an alert from the K9, Clouden performed a search and discovered about a one-half pound of crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle being hauled by the truck, police said.

Pending further investigation, the identity of the suspects, as well as the makes and models of the vehicles, have not been released.

This story will be updated.

