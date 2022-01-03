2 Strong 4 Bullies
Visitors restricted inside city of Oberlin buildings due to Covid

(WAFB)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST
OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials said services remain operational, but visitors are now being restricted inside city building, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

At this time, only the Oberlin Police Department is open to the public, but any visitor must wear a mask.

📢Public Access Restricted at City Facilities Until Further Notice 🔺Effective Dec. 29 🔺City services remain...

Posted by Oberlin Police Department on Monday, January 3, 2022

In-person business may still be conducted for certain city services by appointment only.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

