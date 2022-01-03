Visitors restricted inside city of Oberlin buildings due to Covid

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials said services remain operational, but visitors are now being restricted inside city building, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

At this time, only the Oberlin Police Department is open to the public, but any visitor must wear a mask.

In-person business may still be conducted for certain city services by appointment only.

