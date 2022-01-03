Visitors restricted inside city of Oberlin buildings due to Covid
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials said services remain operational, but visitors are now being restricted inside city building, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
At this time, only the Oberlin Police Department is open to the public, but any visitor must wear a mask.
In-person business may still be conducted for certain city services by appointment only.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.