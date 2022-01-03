Woman accused in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer to be arraigned

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old woman charged with murder in an off-duty Cleveland police officer’s death will be arraigned Monday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court.

According to court records, Tamara Unique McLoyd of Garfield Heights is facing a charge of aggravated murder, a first degree felony, in connection to the deadly carjacking of 25-year-old Shane Bartek.

Shane Bartek (Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)

A Cleveland Municipal Court document said McLoyd “did purposely cause the death of Shane Bartek during the armed robbery of his vehicle.”

Records show her arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m.

Bartek was fatally shot in a carjacking on New Year’s Eve on the city’s West Side, according to a Cleveland police news release.

A Cleveland police spokesperson said the carjacking happened around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive in the Kamm’s Corner neighborhood.

According to the court document, surveillance footage reviewed by detectives showed Bartek being “ambushed and robbed” by the suspect in an apartment building parking lot.

The court document said Bartek was shot by the suspect during a struggle.

McLoyd was arrested early Saturday by Cleveland police, according to the court document.

Court records show McLoyd was wanted on an aggravated robbery charge stemming from a Nov. 2, 2021 incident.

She will be arraigned Monday on that charge as well, according to the court docket.

An arrest warrant released to 19 News said McLoyd was involved in an armed robbery at Happy’s Pizza on Detroit Avenue where two employees who were closing the business for the night were pistol whipped and robbed.

According to a news release, Richmond Heights police have charged a second person, Anthony Butler Jr., with fleeing and receiving stolen property in connection to Bartek’s death.

Richmond Heights police said Butler was identified as the driver who led police on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit in Bartek’s stolen vehicle.

Butler is being held on a $5 million bond, according to the release.

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in Aug. of 2019, the spokesperson said, and served in the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District.

The Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said a cash reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in Bartek’s death.

Cleveland police will continue investigating and said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

