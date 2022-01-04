2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns fans make 2022 resolutions, optimistic until the bitter end about Browns

New year but old hopes; psychologist says fans need to be hopeful...but realistic
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The champagne and resolutions flowed as Browns fans welcomed in 2022, setting expectations for the new year.

“I would love to see a playoff game, love to see a playoff game,” said Danny Valentine, part of the Browns Brothers tailgate group. “That’s what it’s all about. That’s why we keep coming.”

Holding out hope is a good thing, as long as it’s realistic, according to Dr. Jeffrey Janata, Division Chief of Psychology at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

“Hope is one of the hallmarks of good self-esteem and good psychological health, so the idea that we’re hopeful about our Browns by extension of ourselves is a very good sign about our mental health,” said Dr. Janata. “The issue, let’s be hopeful and realistic at the same time.”

“My resolution is to maintain the bet I made in Vegas back in June that the Browns will be number one in the AFC North and number one in the AFC Championship,” said Brian Bailey, one of the Browns Brothers.

“I know they’re resilient. I know they can do it,” said Joann Wirtz, part of BATS, the Burke Airport Tailgate Society. “They’re tough, they’re gritty, just like the city, and my dad always says your root for the hometown team, so I’m going to keep on rooting for them ‘til the day I die. I want to see them get to the Super Bowl.”

Dr. Janata says sports fans, particularly Browns fans, need to make sure they’re not too invested in events they can’t control.

“To experience the excitement and energy of being in that stadium is magical, that’s why we go,” said Dr. Janata. “But realistically, we’ve got to think, they may or may not win this game.”

But realism is not the play call among Browns fanatics.

”Aww, man, hopefully, we can get to the Super Bowl, baby!” said Logan Bailey. “Here we go, Brownies. Here we go, Brownies, here we go! WOOF WOOF!!!”

