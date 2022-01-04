Browns and Steelers collide in Monday Night Football
Roethlisberger likely playing his final game at Heinz Field
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa (WOIO) - The 7-8 Browns and 7-7 Steelers play in prime time in a Week 17 match-up on Monday Night Football.
But when Cleveland takes the field in Pittsburgh, their playoff chances will already be gone.
[ Browns eliminated from playoff contention ]
