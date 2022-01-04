2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Browns and Steelers collide in Monday Night Football

Roethlisberger likely playing his final game at Heinz Field
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WOIO) - The 7-8 Browns and 7-7 Steelers play in prime time in a Week 17 match-up on Monday Night Football.

But when Cleveland takes the field in Pittsburgh, their playoff chances will already be gone.

[ Browns eliminated from playoff contention ]

More updates to come here on Cleveland19.com

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Browns eliminated from playoff contention
Josh Cribbs
2 of Tailgate crew HOF bound?
Tailgate 19 crew HOF thoughts
Tailgate 19 crew HOF thoughts
Entertainer Snoop Dogg walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
Snoop Dogg to appear on ESPN2′s ‘ManningCast’ of Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers game