Cleveland-based self-defense expert shares tips on how to protect yourself from carjackings

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What would you do if someone tried to carjack you?

It’s scary to talk about, but necessary as we deal with a rash of carjackings in the Cleveland area.

The most recent one in the headlines is the killing of police officer Shane Bartek.

“I felt sorry for the individual and his family,” said Greg Mayo, self-defense expert.

Mayo has been doing martial arts for over 40 years and teaches classes at Northern Wind school in Cleveland.

He spoke to 19 News about ways to protect yourself from being carjacked.

Mayo says you need to be aware of your surroundings before and after you get into your car.

“Just say you’re at home, before you go to get into your vehicle why not look outside and just see if there is any strange things going on around your vehicle,” said Mayo.

If you come face to face with a carjacker, Mayo says do whatever you can to get away.

Mayo added you can also use your car as protection.

“Naturally your car can become a weapon as they approach you, you turn the door back and swing it back to hit them and from the door comes your hand and feet,” said Mayo.

Mayo says everyone should take a self-defense class so they can stay safe, especially with violence and crime on the rise.

“I think from four years old and up someone should be trying to teach their children and adults, as well as senior citizens how to defend themselves,” said Mayo.

