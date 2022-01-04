2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man charged in connection with death of woman assaulted inside Wickliffe hotel

Dancy Sellewyn (Source: Lake County Jail)
Dancy Sellewyn (Source: Lake County Jail)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Cleveland man is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman who was assaulted inside a Wickliffe hotel.

Wickliffe police said officers were called out to the Fairbridge Hotel on Dec. 19, 2021 around 4:25 a.m. after people heard a woman screaming for help inside a room.

When officers arrived, they said they were directed to the room and the door was open.

Jessica Sturdivant, of University Heights, was found partially clothed laying on the hotel room floor with no pulse, said Wickliffe police.

EMS rushed her to to a local hospital, where she passed away from her injuries on Dec. 24., 2021.

Wickliffe police said the suspect, Sellewyn Dancy, was naked in the room and taken into custody after not responding to their commands.

Dancy is currently charged with felonious assault, but Wickliffe police said more serious charges are expected in the near future.

Police said Dancy and Sturdivant did know each other.

