Court records reveal troubled past for accused cop killer, Tamara McLoyd

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At just 18-years-old, court documents show Tamara McLoyd has had several encounters with police as both a juvenile and adult.

On Monday, she faced a judge for the first time since police arrested her for the murder of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek.

According to records released by the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, McLoyd has been involved in at least 12 cases dating back to 2017.

In 2020, when she was 17, McLoyd was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping for an incident in Lorain County.

She was initially accused of robbing a man she met on an online dating site; court records show it appeared to be a setup the entire time.

By the time the case wrapped up, McLoyd was 18 and pleaded guilty to a much lesser charge of complicity in the commission of an offense of robbery. She avoided jail time and was placed on community control.

Just four days after her sentencing, police say she was involved in an armed robbery at Happy’s Pizza on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

An active warrant had been in place for her arrest when police say she shot and killed Bartek Friday night during a carjacking.

Prosecutors say McLoyd admitted to the shooting during an interview with detectives.

She’s being held on a $5 million bond and is due back in court on January 11.

Anthony Butler, Jr. was also arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase in Bartek’s vehicle.

It’s unclear exactly how or when he gained possession of the vehicle and what role, if any, he had in the shooting itself.

