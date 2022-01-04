Doug Dieken announces retirement after 50 years with Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns announced that long-time player and radio announcer Doug Dieken is retiring after 50 years with the team.

Dieken starred on the field for 14 seasons before making the transition to the radio booth.

He will finish out the 2021 season alongside his play-by-play partner, Jim Donovan, who has shared the booth with Dieken since the franchise’s return in 1999, according to a press release from the team.

The team will honor Dieken during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Dieken joined the Browns in 1971 as a sixth-round pick out of the University of Illinois, Dieken has been the one constant for a franchise that has undergone multiple ownership changes and weathered a three-year hiatus between its move to Baltimore in 1995 and its return as an expansion franchise in 1999.

Dieken played in 203 consecutive games over 14 seasons — and then moved to the press box, where he called games from Cleveland Municipal Stadium, FirstEnergy Stadium, and every other stadium across the NFL since 1985.

Dieken never missed a game from 1971-1984 and started 194 consecutive games in the process — an NFL record to this day for offensive tackles. In 1983, Dieken was selected by his peers in the NFL Players Association for the Byron “Whizzer” White NFL Man of the Year Award for his efforts on behalf of his teammates and community.

Dieken replaced longtime Browns broadcaster Gib Shanley and was paired with a rotating play-by-play team of Nev Chandler and Jim Mueller for the 1985 season.

Chandler took over the play-by-play role full-time in 1986, and he and Dieken called games together until 1993, when Chandler, who died of cancer one year later, needed to step away from the booth.

Dieken and Casey Coleman called games together for the franchise’s final two seasons before its move to Baltimore following the 1995 season.

In his 34 seasons as the Browns’ radio color analyst, Dieken missed just two games. He’s also been a fixture inside the locker room and on the field for the team’s practices at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, providing mentorship and plenty of stories for the team’s current players.

The organization will search to fill Dieken’s seat next to Donovan during the offseason.

