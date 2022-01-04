2 Strong 4 Bullies
Earthquake reported near Eastlake along Lake Erie’s shoreline

Earthquake reported Tuesday morning
Earthquake reported Tuesday morning(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Geological Survey reported that a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was detected near Eastlake’s Lake Erie shoreline on Tuesday morning.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey data.

Residents in Northeast Ohio can submit a “Felt Report” to the U.S.G.S. describing what they experienced during the earthquake. Within minutes of the earthquake, dozens of reports were already submitted to the survey.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Northeast Ohio has a seismic zone with moderately frequent earthquakes. The largest in the area was a magnitude 4.8 reported in 1986.

This story will be updated.

