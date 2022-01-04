2 Strong 4 Bullies
Emaciated dog found by Good Samaritan now available for adoption at Lake Humane Society

Sparky - A pitbull mix brought in by a Good Samaritan in December 2021.(Source: Lake Humane Society)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A dog turned into the Lake Humane Society after being found by a Good Samaritan is now looking for a home.

The 1-year-old Pitbull mix, who society officials named Sparky, was brought in in December for urgent medical treatment of severe dehydration and emaciation, humane society officials said.

After further evaluations, he was diagnosed with both an upper respiratory infection and whipworms, a common parasite in animals that can cause various diseases.

On their body condition rating scale of one to nine, one being the worst, Sparky was given a two. His chances of survival were considered low.

Since his arrival, humane society members have been able to rehabilitate him through daily medication and a high-calorie prescription diet.

Sparky has regained about 10 pounds, and officials believe he’s best suited for, “an active family that he can accompany on all their endeavors.”

Lake Humane Society established the Angel Fund to help cover the cost of medical care for animals like Sparky, which are estimated to be over $1,000.

His medical expenses were covered in full through donations from humane society members.

Sparky’s full bio and information is available on the humane society’s website.

For more information, contact the Lake Humane Society’s Adoption Counselors at adopt@lakehumane.org or by phone at 440-951-6122, ext. 100.

