FBI seeks help identifying Euclid bank robber who claimed he had gun

Bank robbery suspect
Bank robbery suspect(Source: FBI)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI and Euclid Police Department are hoping the public can help identify a suspected bank robber.

According to federal investigators, the suspect entered the Citizens Bank at 23300 Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday.

After waiting in line, the FBI said the suspect met with the bank teller and demanded money, claiming he had a gun.

The suspect was last seen leaving the bank southbound on foot down East 232nd Street. He was described as being 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, and appeared to be in his 20s.

The suspect was wearing a blue surgical mask and a black beanie hat at the time of the robbery.

Bank robbery suspect
Bank robbery suspect(Source: FBI)

Anyone with information about the suspect and bank robbery can call the FBI tipline at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

