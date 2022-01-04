FBI seeks help identifying Euclid bank robber who claimed he had gun
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI and Euclid Police Department are hoping the public can help identify a suspected bank robber.
According to federal investigators, the suspect entered the Citizens Bank at 23300 Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday.
After waiting in line, the FBI said the suspect met with the bank teller and demanded money, claiming he had a gun.
The suspect was last seen leaving the bank southbound on foot down East 232nd Street. He was described as being 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, and appeared to be in his 20s.
The suspect was wearing a blue surgical mask and a black beanie hat at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information about the suspect and bank robbery can call the FBI tipline at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.