Funeral information released for officer Shane Bartek

Shane Bartek
Shane Bartek(Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Funeral arrangements were announced for fallen Cleveland Police officer Shane H. Bartek who was tragically killed in an off-duty carjacking on New Year’s Eve on the city’s west side.

According to Tomon and Sons Funeral Homes, the family will receive friends at Grace Church on Monday, January 10, from 4 PM to 8 PM. the church is located at 7393 Pearl Rd in Middleburg Heights.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, January 11 at 10:00 AM, at Grace Church

Officer Bartek’s interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Grace Church on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 4 to 8 PM.

