Heinen’s adjusts store hours due to staffing shortages

Located at the corner of E. 9th Street and Euclid Avenue Heinen's Grocery Store occupies a space that once housed the Cleveland Trust Company. The 1908 building reflects the grander of the period complete with murals circling the rotunda.(Michael K. Dakota)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular Northeast Ohio grocery market chain is adjusting store hours for locations throughout the area due to staffing shortages.

Heinen’s announced that the changes will take effect beginning Monday, Jan. 10. The adjusted store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are more than a dozen Heinen’s market locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

