Heinen’s adjusts store hours due to staffing shortages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular Northeast Ohio grocery market chain is adjusting store hours for locations throughout the area due to staffing shortages.

Heinen’s announced that the changes will take effect beginning Monday, Jan. 10. The adjusted store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are more than a dozen Heinen’s market locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

