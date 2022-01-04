Jury trials postponed for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas announced Monday the Judges of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court voted to postpone jury trials through February 4th and resume February 7th.

The decision was made at a regular meeting on Monday, after hearing from medical experts, defense attorneys, and prosecutors, according to a press release put out by the court.

Other than jury trials, the Court remains fully open and operational.

According to the court, any citizen who receives a petit (jury trial) summons for Common Pleas Court between now and February 4 will not need to appear.

The call-in system for jurors, implemented at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain in place. Those who receive a summons will be instructed not to report when they call in, according to the release.

Any person summoned for grand jury duty on January 4 and January 5 will still need to report as instructed.

“We took this proactive step for the safety of the public, our staff, and those who appear before us,” says Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this Court has led the state in making difficult decisions to protect the public health. We will continue to monitor the number of COVID cases in Cuyahoga County.”

