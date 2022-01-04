Loved ones remember man who was found dead in garage after Christmas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Dong Vo was found dead in his home just one day after Christmas.

“You think someone is trustworthy, you think someone could be trusted in your own home, and then they turn around and kill you,” said Nick Malusky.

Chris’ body was found after a neighbor called the police when they saw blood coming from the garage.

Nick Malusky was Chris’ life partner for 12 years.

“None of us had any idea what was happening; it was just a shocking, tragic thing that none of us were ready for,” said Malusky.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Chadd Webb and 27-year-old Daniel Mobley. Both are facing murder charges and are expected in court on Thursday.

“They were young men in the Cleveland gay community,” said Malusky, “and that’s just something you never hear of them turning around and killing someone like that. "

Malusky told 19 News there would be a celebration of life for Chris on Jan. 6 at Gorden Green. Doors open at 6 p.m., the service is at 7 p.m., and the reception is at 8 p.m.

