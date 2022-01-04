2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Loved ones remember man who was found dead in garage after Christmas

By Aria Janel
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Dong Vo was found dead in his home just one day after Christmas.

“You think someone is trustworthy, you think someone could be trusted in your own home, and then they turn around and kill you,” said Nick Malusky.

Chris’ body was found after a neighbor called the police when they saw blood coming from the garage.

Nick Malusky was Chris’ life partner for 12 years.

“None of us had any idea what was happening; it was just a shocking, tragic thing that none of us were ready for,” said Malusky.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Chadd Webb and 27-year-old Daniel Mobley. Both are facing murder charges and are expected in court on Thursday.

“They were young men in the Cleveland gay community,” said Malusky, “and that’s just something you never hear of them turning around and killing someone like that. "

Malusky told 19 News there would be a celebration of life for Chris on Jan. 6 at Gorden Green. Doors open at 6 p.m., the service is at 7 p.m., and the reception is at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Wife of man shot, killed by Canton police officer says husband was put in unsafe situation
Wife of man shot, killed by Canton police officer says husband was put in unsafe situation
Wife of man shot, killed by Canton police officer says husband was put in unsafe situation
Wife of man shot, killed by Canton police officer says husband was put in unsafe situation
Court records reveal troubled past for accused cop killer, Tamara McLoyd
Court records reveal troubled past for accused cop killer, Tamara McLoyd
Shane Bartek
Remembering Officer Shane Bartek: friends share memories