Bond remains $5 million for man charged in connection to deadly carjacking incident involving off-duty Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second suspect charged in connection to the deadly carjacking incident that involved an off-duty Cleveland police patrolman was in court on Tuesday.

Anthony Butler Jr. is charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, and other traffic violations.. The Lyndhurst Municipal Court judge ordered for bond to remain at $5 million.

The 28-year-old man is not yet charged with killing Officer Shane Bartek, but another suspect, identified as 18-year-old Tamara Unique McLoyd, was indicted with aggravated murder for allegedly shooting him to death during a struggle in a Cleveland apartment building parking lot.

The Richmond Heights department said they took over the police chase of the stolen vehicle linked to the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting and carjacking of the 25-year-old Bartek.

The driver in the stolen vehicle eventually crashed into a fence and tree near the Riviera Apartments on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid, which is where Butler was taken into custody.

Butler’s case will be referred to a Cuyahoga County grand jury for additional charges.

