Northeast Ohio Weather: Arctic front crosses tomorrow with wind gusts over 45 mph

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The most sunshine we have seen in quite some time is in the forecast today. Mostly sunny sky. High temperatures near 40 degrees. A strong cold front, with the coldest air mass of the season so far behind it, will track through tomorrow. A south wind tonight will increase with gusts over 40 mph at times. Temperatures hold steady in the 30s to around 40 degrees. We think the front will come through dry tomorrow. A south wind shifts west behind the boundary with gusts over 45 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the 40s out ahead of the front then we crash through the 30s and 20s behind it. Wind chills in the single digits Wednesday night. A shot of moisture arrives later Thursday as low pressure develops well south of Ohio. Doesn’t look like a big snow event. One inch or less of snow with this guy. Afternoon temperatures Thursday only in the 20s.

