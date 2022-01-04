2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Arctic front crosses tomorrow with wind gusts over 45 mph

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The most sunshine we have seen in quite some time is in the forecast today. Mostly sunny sky. High temperatures near 40 degrees. A strong cold front, with the coldest air mass of the season so far behind it, will track through tomorrow. A south wind tonight will increase with gusts over 40 mph at times. Temperatures hold steady in the 30s to around 40 degrees. We think the front will come through dry tomorrow. A south wind shifts west behind the boundary with gusts over 45 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the 40s out ahead of the front then we crash through the 30s and 20s behind it. Wind chills in the single digits Wednesday night. A shot of moisture arrives later Thursday as low pressure develops well south of Ohio. Doesn’t look like a big snow event. One inch or less of snow with this guy. Afternoon temperatures Thursday only in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/3/2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Brief thaw Tuesday into Wednesday before snow returns on Thursday
Northeast Ohio weather: Brief thaw Tuesday into Wednesday before snow returns on Thursday
19
Northeast Ohio weather: Brief thaw Tuesday into Wednesday before snow returns on Thursday
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/3/2022