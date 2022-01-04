2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio senator tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Senator Rob Portman
U.S. Senator Rob Portman(https://twitter.com/senrobportman)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Senator Rob Portman announced Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff members said the Ohio Republican took an at-home COVID-19 test Monday evening in Cincinnati before he was scheduled to head back to Washington D.C.

.”I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the Attending Physician and my personal doctor. I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes,” said Sen. Portman.

Sen. Portman’s staff added he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

