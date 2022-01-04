Remembering Officer Shane Bartek: friends share memories

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Friends of fallen officer, Shane Bartek are reaching out, wanting to share their memories of him.

Shane Bartek was shot and killed during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve in the Kamms Corner neighborhood.

His friend, Conner Mansell says he had a bad feeling when got a call from their friend Mike.

“I just knew something was wrong. I talk to Mike everyday, same as I did Shane and I just knew something was wrong when his name popped up on my phone. He was very choked up, hysterically crying, he said I’m sorry to be the one to break the news to you and the moment I heard it, I felt someone had stabbed me in the chest,” said Mansell.

The childhood friends grew up together here in Northeast Ohio and played soccer together. Conner shared dozens of pictures with 19 News, wanting to show the world how special his friend was.

Now the group of friends are coming together to lay Shane to rest. Although they’re heartbroken, they’re celebrating, wanting to do him proud.

Shane, I love and miss you so dearly,” said Mansell. “I really understand that life is fragile. I love you brother, I got you and will finish the story for you,” he said.

