Scholarship established for late North Ridgeville teen

David Palcisko, 15, passed away on January 2
St. Edwards High School Freshman and North Ridgeville resident David Palcisko passed away on Jan. 2, 2022.(Source: Keeonsports.com)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The parents of a St. Edward High School freshman are establishing a scholarship in his memory.

David Palcisko, 15, passed away “unexpectedly” on Jan. 2.

The cause of death has not been released, but his father John Palcisko announced the creation of the “DMoney Helping Hands Scholarship” Tuesday, according to the website Keeonsports.com.

“We’re extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and compassion that has absolutely, genuinely knocked our socks off,” Palcisko stated. “We’re setting up, with the permission of the schools, a scholarship fund for St Jude, St Edwards, North Ridgeville High School and their respective athletic departments. As my sister, Jeannette told me, ‘David is in charge now, buckle up.’”

McKee, who runs the website and broadcasts high school sports, said he met the Palcisko family last year while calling a North Ridgeville basketball game.

Prior to Wednesday night’s 7 p.m. girls varsity basketball game between the Rangers and Midview High School at North Ridgeville, McKee said he will make a formal announcement about David’s passing and a collection will be taken up.

